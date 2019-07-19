Shift Stage set to rock Burnley's Summer Garden Party

Burnley town centre will host two days of riveting live music during the town's highly-anticipated Summer Garden Party.

The Shift Events are hosting a stage on Friday, July 26th, and Saturday, July 27th, from 10am - 7pm with a wide variety of music available to watch for free including bands, acoustic, buskers, hip hop, spoken word, a choir, dance group and even drum lessons.



Visitors can see local recovery band Stage Fright, You Me and the Machine, Solar and reggae from The Two Jons! - acoustic acts Josh Hindle, Tom Metcalfe, 'Busker Bob' (Robert Robinson) and acoustic sets from The Cards and Paul Laskey from Cloverhill.

Local hip hop performers include Marcus Exhale, Just Sean, MeLeon, Verce, and Britizen Kane, who will all be hitting the microphone with some thought provoking, intelligent and meaningful lyrics and music.

Amongst the poetry there will be some spoken word from Microphone Jack, Michelle Bernhagen and Michael Neary.

Up-and-coming singer Paris Ellis will also be performing and encouraging more people to take up singing.

There will also be a friendly drum group awaiting for those budding drummers or those wanting to try something new or different.

And there will be a dance group performing accompanied by instructors from local studio Unique Dance and Fitness.

Wayne Walsh, founder of The Shift Café above the Swan Inn, said: “We set up The Shift Events to showcase all the amazing local talent we have. There’s such a wide variety from hip hop to acoustic, and these kind of events give them a platform to get their music to a wider audience.

“At The Shift Café we host a massive variety of free classes, jam sessions, creative sessions, workshops and it’s all to get people more interested in music and creativity. We’ve got family friendly sessions and there really is something for everyone.”

More can be found on Facebook under The Shift Café Burnley.

As well as all this live music Burnley Summer Garden Party, there will be a variety of street vendors selling food, drinks, art, toys, and much more.

Wizard of Oz themed characters will entertain visitors, and guests will be able to see an animated giant panda and its children. There will be workshops on circus skills and on how to make sand sculptures.

There will also be a giant Tetris, Pacman, and Space Invaders for shoppers to challenge each other.