Burnley Summer Garden Party 2019: here's everything you need to know ahead of the weekend of fun

This is everything you need to know before 2019's Burnley Summer Garden Party kicks off.

The Burnley Summer Garden Party is back for a second time running, and this year organisers say they are aiming to make it even more of a success. Debbie Hernon, Charter Walk Shopping Centre manager, said: “We had so much fun at last year’s event and can’t wait to make this year’s even bigger and better.”

Visitors will be welcomed by characters in Wizard of Oz themed costumes.

So here is everything you need to know ahead of the big day:

Where is it?

The event will be held at Charter Walk Shopping Centre in Burnley town centre.

When is it?

The garden party will run from 10am until 7pm on Saturday, July 26, and again on Sunday, July 27.

Who is organising it?

Charter Walk Shopping Centre have worked closely with Burnley Markets, Burnley Town Centre Management, and Burnley Town Council to put on the garden party for the second year in a row.

What is on?

There will be a variety of street vendors selling food, drinks, art, toys, and much more.

Wizard of Oz themed characters will entertain visitors, and guests will be able to see a real giant panda and its children.

There will be workshops on circus skills and on how to make sand sculptures.

There will also be a giant Tetris, Pacman, and Space Invaders for shoppers to challenge each other

Performances from exciting acts and characters including a brass band made up of comedy chefs .

How much does it cost?

It is completely free to attend the Garden Party. Children and adults are welcome to join the fun.

Where can I park?

The nearest parking facility is the Curzon Square multi-storey car park on Brown Street, but more space is available at car parks on Chapel Street and Elizabeth Street.