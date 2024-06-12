Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North West brewery Robinson’s is giving away more than 5,000 pints this summer.

In a new campaign dedicated to celebrating pub customers, the company is giving away Helles lager across participating pubs.

How will it work?

You can join the celebration by visiting a participating pub between June 14 and July 31, purchasing a pint of Helles and scanning the QR code provided at the pub to enter. Winners will be selected from every participating pub, with lucky customers receiving vouchers redeemable for 52 free pints of Helles lager at their favourite Robinsons pub.

Where in Lancashire?

In Lancashire, you can take part in The Black Horse, Preston, The Craven Heifer Inn in Kelbrook, and The Spread Eagle Inn at Sawley.

