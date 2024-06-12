Robinson's Brewery is giving away 5,000 pints this summer - here's how to claim one in Lancashire
In a new campaign dedicated to celebrating pub customers, the company is giving away Helles lager across participating pubs.
How will it work?
You can join the celebration by visiting a participating pub between June 14 and July 31, purchasing a pint of Helles and scanning the QR code provided at the pub to enter. Winners will be selected from every participating pub, with lucky customers receiving vouchers redeemable for 52 free pints of Helles lager at their favourite Robinsons pub.
Where in Lancashire?
In Lancashire, you can take part in The Black Horse, Preston, The Craven Heifer Inn in Kelbrook, and The Spread Eagle Inn at Sawley.
Why do it?
Managing Director at Robinsons (Beer Division), Oliver Robinson, said: “We understand that our success is built on the support and loyalty of those drinking in our pubs. This special giveaway is our way of saying thank you for choosing to spend your time with us, enjoying the quality and craft that goes into every pint of Robinsons beer. Our Helles lager, a favourite among many, is brewed with the finest ingredients, offering a crisp and clean taste that’s perfect for the warm summer months. By giving away over 5,000 pints, we aim to bring a touch of joy and refreshment to our customers!”
