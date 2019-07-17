Raiders target two of Burnley's longest established town centre shops

Two of Burnley town centre's longest established and busiest shops were targeted by raiders within a day of each other.

Now the owners of I and S News, which is based inside Burnley Bus Station, and Barnaby Fudge in St James Street are stepping up security measures in a bid to protect their livelihoods.

This still image is taken from the CCTV footage of the raider who broke into Barnaby Fudge in St James Street, Burnley.

Thieves struck first at the busy bus station newsagents which has been run for the past 28 years by brothers Iqbal and Salim Patel.

Around £250 in cash and a quantity of cigarettes was stolen from the shop after thieves broke a window in the shop's side door close to the entrance to the bus station. Two raiders were caught on bus station CCTV at around 4am on Monday morning.

Iqbal said: "This is the third time we have been broken into in the last three months.

"The thieves emptied a rubbish bin onto the floor and used the bin bag to put the cigarettes in."

Bus station manager Les Burrows said the CCTV footage has been passed to the police who were now examining it.

Mr Burrows said: "The lights on the bus station are switched off at 12.10pm so it would be dark around the area at that time.

"Although it is quite dark the footage has captured the silhouette of the culprit.

"We aren't sure if the business was targeted deliberately or if this is just opportunist thieves."

Habib and Naeem Patel, who have run Barnaby Fudge for the past 24 years, arrived to open for business to discover a thief had accessed the busy newsagent and vape shop by breaking a window above the entrance door.

Again the culprit was caught on the shop's own CCTV at 4-58am on Tuesday morning. Although you cannot see his face the culprit it small and slimly built and was wearing green North Face jacket and Nike black and white trainers.

Habib said: "Our security system is linked to the police and they missed the thief by about a minute.

"I am now increasing security at the premises and looking into getting shutters fitted."

Earlier this month another business ,which is close to both of the shops targeted this week, was broken into and burglars made off with money from the till, electrical items and £150 in charity cash.

The break in at the Krafty Cow tea room in Boot Way left owner Kelly Bland devastated.