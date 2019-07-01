'Why would anybody do this?' Burnley town centre tea room owner blasts thieves after devastating break-in

A devastated Burnley business owner has had her "heart broken" after cold-blooded thieves broke into her tea room over the weekend.

Kelly Bland's Krafty Cow tea room in Boot Way was targeted by burglars overnight Friday.

The callous offenders made off with money from the till, a number of electrical items and around £150 in charity money.

"It's been an absolute nightmare," said Kelly. "The insurance will cover the window and the money taken but it won't cover loss of earnings. I had to close Saturday and I haven't been able to open today either. I was supposed to have a stall at Padiham on Parade on Saturday but I couldn't make that because I was waiting for the police.

"It's probably going to cost me in the region of £1,000. The charity money I'd collected was for Mind. I can't believe somebody would do this.

"I don't know why anybody would want to target a little tea room like this. I'm just glad I didn't have any children's parties booked in on Sunday because I wouldn't have been able to handle cancelling them.

"At first I thought it was just the window that had been put through. We had the door kicked in a few weeks ago but nobody went into the shop on that occasion. I really don't like the fact that somebody has been in there looking around. It's really upsetting."

Kelly started her business up three years ago after working at Costa and Grub in the town.

She describes it as a "funky little tea room" where people of all ages can enjoy daily arts and crafts workshops. She also regularly host children's parties at the weekend.

"Everybody has been so nice. People have been round offering to help and it's lovely knowing how many nice people there are out. It's hassle I could so without and it is upsetting but we'll get there."

Anybody who may have seen something can contact the police on 101 or ring Crimestoppers, anonymously, 0800 555 111.