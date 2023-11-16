Youth unemployment in Burnley more than double the national average, according to new official data.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In Burnley today, youth unemployment is now more than twice as high (10%) as the national average claimant rate (4.9%).

According to the Office for National Statistics, economic inactivity in Burnley (28%) is higher than across the North West (23.5%) and the UK average (21.6%).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And over the last year, according to Labour analysis of House of Commons library data, youth unemployment grew 58% faster in Burnley than nationally.

According to the Office for National Statistics, economic inactivity in Burnley (28%) is higher than across the North West (23.5%) and the UK average (21.6%)

According to Labour, Burnley’s local labour market isn’t working well enough, and 13 years of top-down Conservative decisions from Whitehall haven’t suited local people or met local needs.

Labour said it would focus on full and fulfilling employment in every part of the country, through tailored local employment services benefiting from local expertise. Labour’s plans to fund two million more appointments will drive down NHS waiting lists, causing economic inactivity to fall too.

The government announced this week proposed benefit changes for people who are unable to work due to health conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt and Mel Stride, the Secretary of State for Work and Pensions, said they want to get more people off benefits and into work.

In his March column for the Burnley Express, Burnley’s Tory MP Antony Higginbotham pointed to proposed 30 extra hours of free childcare, announced in the spring budget, would help to allow more parents back into work.

But Alison McGovern MP, Labour’s Shadow Employment Minister, said: “For 13 years, the Conservatives have failed Burnley, allowing youth unemployment to spiral and more young people to fall behind.

“Youth unemployment in Burnley is getting worse and economic inactivity is still far too high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Burnley needs a working labour market, so Labour will devolve employment support to local areas with local expertise and provide support to those who have been written off under the Tories.

“Labour will reform social security, make work pay and support people into good jobs across every part of the country.