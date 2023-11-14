Burnley’s Barden Primary School has been announced as the winner of the Great Lancashire Debate.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The competition, which celebrates schools across Lancashire, Blackburn with Darwen and Blackpool, culminated in a grand final at County Hall in Preston.

The winners were Barden Primary School, who spoke about vaping; and Balshaw's Church of England High School, who debated crime and poverty.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barden pupil Maria Afzal was also highly commended for her speaking.

Burnley's Barden Primary School were winners of the Great Lancashire Debate

Other local schools and pupils to feature included SS John Fisher and Thomas More Roman Catholic High School, Colne, and West Craven High School, Barnoldswick, who were finalists.

Leoni Harris from Ribblesdale School was named Best Individual Speaker, and Highly Commended Speakers were Patrick Barr from SS John Fisher and Thomas More RC High School; and James Winter, from West Craven High School.

Barden deputy headteacher James Cooper said: “We are immensely proud of our pupils for their hard work and dedication throughout this competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Great Lancashire Debate has been a fantastic opportunity for everyone involved and to be crowned as its first ever winners is the icing on the cake.

“Our pupils have had their eyes opened to new experiences that go way beyond the curriculum at Barden. Congratulations to the pupils and teachers who contributed to this outstanding achievement.

“It is a testament to the motto that defines our school ‘Only My Best is Good Enough for Me.’”