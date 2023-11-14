News you can trust since 1877
Barden Primary School, FisherMore High School, West Craven High School and Ribblesdale School all excel at Great Lancashire Debate

Burnley’s Barden Primary School has been announced as the winner of the Great Lancashire Debate.
By Dominic Collis
Published 14th Nov 2023, 10:15 GMT
Updated 14th Nov 2023, 10:15 GMT
The competition, which celebrates schools across Lancashire, Blackburn with Darwen and Blackpool, culminated in a grand final at County Hall in Preston.

The winners were Barden Primary School, who spoke about vaping; and Balshaw's Church of England High School, who debated crime and poverty.

Barden pupil Maria Afzal was also highly commended for her speaking.

Burnley's Barden Primary School were winners of the Great Lancashire DebateBurnley's Barden Primary School were winners of the Great Lancashire Debate
Other local schools and pupils to feature included SS John Fisher and Thomas More Roman Catholic High School, Colne, and West Craven High School, Barnoldswick, who were finalists.

Leoni Harris from Ribblesdale School was named Best Individual Speaker, and Highly Commended Speakers were Patrick Barr from SS John Fisher and Thomas More RC High School; and James Winter, from West Craven High School.

Barden deputy headteacher James Cooper said: “We are immensely proud of our pupils for their hard work and dedication throughout this competition.

“The Great Lancashire Debate has been a fantastic opportunity for everyone involved and to be crowned as its first ever winners is the icing on the cake.

“Our pupils have had their eyes opened to new experiences that go way beyond the curriculum at Barden. Congratulations to the pupils and teachers who contributed to this outstanding achievement.

“It is a testament to the motto that defines our school ‘Only My Best is Good Enough for Me.’”

County Coun. Phillippa Williamson, leader of Lancashire County Council Leader said: “It was a very successful first year hosting The Great Lancashire Debate. It was fascinating to hear from the brightest young minds in Lancashire.”

