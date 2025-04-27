Who can I vote for in Burnley, Ribble Valley, Pendle, Rossendale and Hyndburn in the local elections 2025?
A total of 134 candidates are standing across East Lancashire at the poll, which is likely to be the last ever held for the authority ahead of its expected abolition in around three years.
The Conservatives currently control the county council and have done so since 2017. The present political make-up of County Hall – after taking into account changes of party allegiance over the past four years since the last elections – sees the Tories with 46 seats, Labour on 26, the Liberal Democrats, the Green Party and Reform UK holding two each, while there are five independents and one seat is currently vacant.
The hopefuls in this week’s contest will be battling it out for 27 East Lancashire seats across 25 divisions, the the county council equivalent of electoral wards.
The Conservatives, Labour, the Green Party and Reform UK will be contesting all of the available seats.
The Liberal Democrats are fielding 14 candidates and the Workers Party of Great Britain and the UK Independence Party one each.
Ten independent candidates – individuals not affiliated to any political party – are also standing across nine divisions in East Lancashire.
Several current county councillors are contesting seats either for a party other than the one they represented at the last vote in 2021, or as independents, having previously been part of a party.
The politicians at County Hall are responsible for a raft of services across all parts of Lancashire except Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen – including adults and children’s social care, schools, highways, public health, waste processing and libraries.
WHAT WILL I NEED TO VOTE?
For the first time at a Lancashire County Council election, you will need to bring with you suitable photo ID if you are voting in person at a polling station – such as a driving licence, passport or a bus pass for older or disabled people.
Postal votes must have reached the electoral office for your area by the time the polls close. It is now too late to apply to vote by post and to register to vote, if you have not already done so.
In certain emergency circumstances - such as a medical emergency, being called away from home for work or losing your photo ID in the days before an election - you can still apply for someone else to vote on your behalf up until 5pm on polling day itself. To do so, you should contact your local district council (Burnley, Ribble Valley, Rossendale, Hyndburn or Pendle).
CANDIDATE LISTS
Below is a district-by-district breakdown of all the East Lancashire candidates standing for election to Lancashire County Council on 1st May.
Two divisions – Great Harwood, Rishton and Clayton-le-Moors, and Pendle Rural – elect two county councillors, while all the others return just one.
BURNLEY
Burnley Central East
Simon John Bonney – Conservatives
Rayyan Fiass – Workers Party of Britain
Alex Hall – Green Party
Maheen Kamran – Independent
Javad Mokhammad – Independent
Gavin Theaker – Reform UK
Hannah Till – Labour
Burnley Central West
Frank Bartram – Liberal Democrats
Martyn Hurt – Green Party
Dylan Manning – Labour
Liam Thomson – Reform UK
Don Whitaker – Conservatives
Burnley North East
Usman Arif – Independent
Jim Halstead – Reform UK
Julie Ann Hurt – Green Party
Susan Nutter – Conservatives
Cheryl Louise Semple – Labour
Burnley Rural
Gordon Birtwistle – Liberal Democrats
Gemma Haigh – Labour
Jack Simon Launer – Green Party
Mark Poulton – Reform UK
Cosima Towneley – Conservatives
Burnley South West
Jane Curran – Green Party
Eddie Kutavicius – Reform UK
Neil Mottershead – Conservatives
Jeff Sumner – Liberal Democrats
Daniel Thomas Andrew Tierney – Labour
Padiham and Burnley West
Daniel Armitage – Labour
Janet Hall – Green Party
Alan Hosker – Conservatives
Thomas Pickup – Reform UK
Melissa Semmens – Independent
HYNDBURN
Accrington North
Shahed Mahmood – Conservatives
Clare Pritchard – Labour
Julie Carole Stubbins – Green Party
Joel Michael Tetlow – Reform UK
Accrington South
David James Heap – Conservatives
Graham Jones – Labour
Ashley Joynes – Reform UK
Charlie Derry Kerans – Green Party
Accrington West & Oswaldtwistle Central
Sohail Asghar – Green Party
Isaac John Cowans – Reform UK
Munsif Dad – Labour
Mohammed Younis – Conservatives
Great Harwood, Rishton and Clayton-le-Moors
Noordad Aziz – Labour
Wayne Fitzharris – Green Party
Jordan John Fox – Reform UK
Carole Anne Haythornthwaite – Conservatives
Andy Hunter-Rossall – Green Party
Zak Khan – Conservatives
Lance Miles Lee Parkinson – Reform UK
Kate Walsh – Labour
Oswaldtwistle
Peter Britcliffe – Conservatives
Gaynor Louise Hargreaves – Reform UK
Nancy Mills – Green Party
Caitlin Pritchard – Labour
PENDLE
Brierfield and Nelson West
Irfan Ayub – Conservatives
Karl Peter Barnsley – Labour
Scott Cunliffe – Green Party
Mohammed Iqbal – Independent
Susan Land – Liberal Democrats
Christine Stables – Reform UK
Nelson East
Azhar Ali – Independent
Mohammad Aslam – Conservatives
Les Beswick – UK Independence Party
Vanessa Maria Robinson – Reform UK
Nicki James Shepherd – Labour
Mary Elizabeth Thomas – Liberal Democrats
Rebecca Aimee Lanyon Willmott – Green Party
Pendle Central
Marion Ellen Atkinson – Reform UK
Andy Bell – Liberal Democrats
Benjamin Daniel Harrop – Green Party
Philip Heyworth – Labour
Ash Sutcliffe – Conservatives
Pendle Hill
Mark Benjamin Dawson – Labour
Howard Hartley – Conservatives
Annette Marti – Green Party
John Metcalfe – Reform UK
Brian Newman – Liberal Democrats
Pendle Rural
Euan Robert Clouston – Labour
Victoria Fletcher – Reform UK
Sylvia Joyce Godfrey – Green Party
Lynn Marie Hannon – Labour
David Hartley – Liberal Democrats
Nathan Thomas McCollum – Reform UK
Jane Pratt – Conservatives
Jenny Purcell – Conservatives
David Michael Baxter Whipp – Liberal Democrats
Jane Wood – Green Party
RIBBLE VALLEY
Clitheroe
Ian Frank Brown – Independent
Warren Goldsworthy – Reform UK
Sue Hind – Conservatives
Simon O’Rourke – Liberal Democrats
Anne E Peplow – Green Party
Mike Graveston – Labour
Longridge with Bowland
Ian Duxbury – Reform UK
Stuart Hirst – Conservatives
Peter Lawrence – Liberal Democrats
Adam McMeekin – Green Party
Kieren Spencer – Labour
Robert Walker – Independent
Ribble Valley North East
David Berryman – Conservatives
David Birtwhistle – Independent
Ged Mirfin – Reform UK
Malcolm Charles Peplow – Green Party
Stephen Mark Sutcliffe – Liberal Democrats
Mike Willcox – Labour
Ribble Valley South West
Steve Atkinson – Reform UK
John Russell Fletcher – Independent
Richard Ian Charles Horton – Labour
Gaye Tomasine McCrum – Green Party
Mary Robinson – Liberal Democrats
Alan Schofield – Conservatives
ROSSENDALE
Mid Rossendale
Bob Bauld – Green Party
Clive Balchin – Reform UK
John Peter Greenwood – Conservatives
Sean Joseph Michael Serridge – Labour
Rossendale East
Mark Dexter Hillier – Liberal Democrats
Julie Adshead – Green Party
Jackie Oakes – Labour
Jenny Rigby – Conservatives
Mackenzie Lee Ritson – Reform UK
Rossendale South
Joanne Ash – Reform UK
Simon Holland – Conservatives
Liz Mcinnes – Labour
John Payne – Green Party
Rossendale West
Samara Barnes – Labour
Margaret Pendlebury – Conservatives
Jamie Warren Rippingale – Reform UK
Jacob Rorke – Green Party
Whitworth & Bacup
Vivienne Hall – Green Party
Michelle Christianne Smith – Labour
Daniel Robert Matchett – Reform UK
Scott Smith – Conservatives
