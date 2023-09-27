Two by-elections are to be held in Burnley following the resignation of former Green Party borough and county councillor Andy Fewings .

The notices for by-elections to fill vacancies for seats on Burnley borough and Lancashire county councils have been published, signaling the official start of the countdown to polling day.

Vacancies for a borough council seat to represent Trinity ward, and for the Burnley Central West county council seat, were sparked with the resignation of Andy Fewings .

Andy, who resigned from his roles to move to Wales to be closer to his parents due to their ill health, made history when he became the town’s first Green councillor in 2018. He was also the Burnley Greens leader before Coun. Scott Cunliffe.

By-elections to fill both posts will be held on Thursday October 26th.

Voters in Trinity, Whittlefield with Ightenhill and parts of Gannow wards will be eligible to vote in one or both by-elections. Voters in other parts of the borough are not effected.

Eligible voters are being encouraged to have their say in who represents them at borough and county council levels, and vote either in person or by post.

Voters who vote in person at their designated polling station are reminded that they need to bring a valid photo ID with them in order to cast their ballot. If they don’t have valid ID they can apply for a free voter authority certificate (VAC) which will be accepted by polling station staff.

The deadline for applying for a VAC is 5pm, October 18th.

Details on voter identification, the acceptable forms of ID, and how to apply for a VAC are available at www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter/voter-id

Borough returning officer Lukman Patel said: “It’s important that people in the areas affected make sure their vote counts in deciding who represents them and helps shape their communities into the future.”

Angie Ridgwell, returning officer for Lancashire County Council, said: "This is your chance to choose your local representative and help shape what we do for the people of Lancashire.

