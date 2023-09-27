News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Scottish school support staff stage strike in pay dispute
UK braces as Storm Agnes prepares for landfall
Airline cancels flights from major UK airport
Google celebrates its 25th birthday
Labour mayors join forces to urge Sunak not to scrap HS2 Northern link
Rosebank oil field given go-ahead despite pushback from activists

Two by-elections to be held in Burnley following resignation of Green borough and county councillor

Two by-elections are to be held in Burnley following the resignation of former Green Party borough and county councillor Andy Fewings .
By Dominic Collis
Published 27th Sep 2023, 11:57 BST
Updated 27th Sep 2023, 11:57 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The notices for by-elections to fill vacancies for seats on Burnley borough and Lancashire county councils have been published, signaling the official start of the countdown to polling day.

Vacancies for a borough council seat to represent Trinity ward, and for the Burnley Central West county council seat, were sparked with the resignation of Andy Fewings .

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Andy, who resigned from his roles to move to Wales to be closer to his parents due to their ill health, made history when he became the town’s first Green councillor in 2018. He was also the Burnley Greens leader before Coun. Scott Cunliffe.

Most Popular
Burnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin StuttardBurnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard
Burnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

By-elections to fill both posts will be held on Thursday October 26th.

Voters in Trinity, Whittlefield with Ightenhill and parts of Gannow wards will be eligible to vote in one or both by-elections. Voters in other parts of the borough are not effected.

Eligible voters are being encouraged to have their say in who represents them at borough and county council levels, and vote either in person or by post.

Read More
Burnley Green Party leader praises former councillor who made history in Burnley
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Voters who vote in person at their designated polling station are reminded that they need to bring a valid photo ID with them in order to cast their ballot. If they don’t have valid ID they can apply for a free voter authority certificate (VAC) which will be accepted by polling station staff.

The deadline for applying for a VAC is 5pm, October 18th.

Details on voter identification, the acceptable forms of ID, and how to apply for a VAC are available at www.electoralcommission.org.uk/i-am-a/voter/voter-id

Borough returning officer Lukman Patel said: “It’s important that people in the areas affected make sure their vote counts in deciding who represents them and helps shape their communities into the future.”

Angie Ridgwell, returning officer for Lancashire County Council, said: "This is your chance to choose your local representative and help shape what we do for the people of Lancashire.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Please make sure you are registered to vote and check you have a valid photo ID before heading to the polling station. If you don't have a valid photo ID please apply for a Voter Authority Certificate (VAC) or alternatively you can apply to vote by post.”

Related topics:Andy FewingsBurnleyGreen PartyLancashire