Burnley Green Party leader praises former councillor who made history in Burnley

The leader of Burnley Green Party has praised a former councillor who made history in the town.
By Laura Longworth
Published 19th Sep 2023, 15:55 BST
Updated 19th Sep 2023, 15:56 BST
Coun. Andy Fewings vacated his Burnley Central West and Trinity seats on Lancashire County and Burnley Borough Councils, respectively, earlier this month.

Andy, who has resigned from his roles to move to Wales to be closer to his parents due to their ill health, made history when he became the town’s first Green councillor in 2018. He was also the Burnley Greens leader before Coun. Scott Cunliffe took over last year.

Coun. Cunliffe paid tribute to his former colleague, saying: "Andy’s been fantastic. He was the first Green party candidate to be elected to Burnley Borough Council and Lancashire County Council. He’s put in a lot of hard work and effort, and created many friendships and earned respect in the area. It’s sad for Andy [to leave] but it is right thing as well. We’ll really miss him.”

Former Green Party county councillor Andy Fewings.Former Green Party county councillor Andy Fewings.
The former councillor’s departure has triggered a by-election, which will be held on Thursday, October 26th, between 7am and 10pm for residents in Trinity, Whittlefield with Ightenhill and parts of Gannow.

Coun. Cunliffe, who represents Cliviger with Worsthorne, is now standing to take his place in the county council, while Alex Hall is the Green candidate for Trinity.

“I’m excited about standing. It’s always a galvanising time going out in the community to talk to people about issues. It’s one of my favourite times.

“We keep making history every year and we’re going to continue to keep going forward in elections and become the second largest party.”

