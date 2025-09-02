Survey to have your say on new unitary authorities in Lancashire

Lancashire’s councils are calling on residents, businesses and community organisations to have their say to help shape the future of local government in the county.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Currently, Lancashire County Council provides services such as social care, education, roads, and libraries, while districts (like Burnley, Pendle, Ribble Valley, Chorley, and Fylde) manage services like bin collections, planning, housing, and leisure.

Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen operate as unitary councils, which deliver all of the above services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Government has set out its ambition to dissolve these councils and instead create a number of new unitary councils to deliver all local services through single authorities.

Have your say on the future of local council services in Lancashire

All of Lancashire's 15 councils are now working together to develop proposals for what these new unitary arrangements might look like.

They are collectively calling on residents, businesses and community organisations to fill in a short survey to find out their views on local government.

However, Burnley Council’s independent leader, Coun Afrasiab Anwar, said in his view, local government reorganisation is not the answer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun. Anwar said: “Burnley Council has already said no to being run from Blackburn. A single East Lancashire unitary, as proposed by Labour, would be the largest and most deprived authority in the country, draining resources away from Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale, funnelling them into Blackburn. That’s a takeover, not local democracy.

“Bigger isn’t always better. Just look at the NHS: centralisation has meant more bureaucracy, not better outcomes. A huge East Lancashire council would suffer the same failings. Remote, inefficient, and disconnected from Burnley’s needs.

“A council must be local, rooted in identity and community pride, not a sprawling bureaucracy. Our preference is for five unitaries across Lancashire, with two smaller, focused authorities for East Lancashire. That would not only protect our community identity but also give us two voices on the Combined Authority, doubling our influence and ensuring Burnley is properly represented.

“Now is the time to act and have your voice heard. Say ‘no’ to a Blackburn takeover. Say ‘yes’ to local councils that put Burnley first.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Burnley leader’s views were echoed by his Liberal Democrat counterpart in Pendle, Coun. David Whipp.

He said: “The Government is replacing local district and county councils with large 'unitary' bodies. For people in Pendle, that could mean having a council of half-a-million or over 700,000 residents.

“I think councils that size would be much too big. Residents would lose any semblance of local control of their services and facilities. I'm backing an option for a new unitary council based on Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale.

“This would be the right size to run social care services properly and small enough to care about all the townships and communities in our area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal for five unitary councils to replace the 15 existing bodies in Lancashire is the one to back at our end of the county.

“This asks a lot of 'motherhood and apple pie' questions, with only two narrative questions giving people a chance to let authorities know what they think about unitary councils. Unfortunately there isn't an opportunity for people to 'vote' for an option.”

Meanwhile, in the Ribble Valley, council leader Simon Hore said: “Although the council believes that our residents are best served by the current system of local government in Lancashire, they can rest assured that we will be fighting for the best outcome for the borough if reorganisation goes ahead

“It is important that residents and businesses make their views heard in the survey on the future of local government in Lancashire.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Questions include how important services currently provided are, what people's experience of services has been and what they think about the creation of new unitary authorities, including benefits and opportunities as well as concerns.

The answers will help the councils shape their proposals for Lancashire's future, which must be submitted to the Government by November 28th.

Currently a range of options, from the creation of two through to five new councils, are being considered.

The proposals must demonstrate:

· Stronger local leadership

· Improved service delivery and outcomes

· Value for money and financial sustainability

· Economic growth and prosperity

· Community identity and effective local partnerships

The Government is expected to lead a public consultation on the proposals early next year with a preferred option selected in the summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New elections for the shadow authorities could then take place in May 2027 with the new councils taking over all services on April 1 2028.

To take part in the survey visit www.givemyview.com/lancashirelgr

Help to complete the survey is available at libraries in Lancashire. Alternatively, paper copies are available by contacting [email protected] or calling 0300 1236701, or via your local authority where braille and easy read formats will also be available on request.