United Utilities issues apology after sewage floods onto sports pitches in Barnoldswick

By Dominic Collis
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 10:26 BST
United Utilities has apologised after sewage leaked onto a cricket and football pitch last week.

As we reported yesterday, sewage seeped into Stcok Beck, which joins the River Ribble, last week causing problems at Barnoldswick.

Pendle Borough Council leader, Coun. David Whipp, slammed the response of United Utilities and said he planned to raise the matter at the council’s West Craven area committee later this week.

The problem began when a resident spotted sewage leaking into a stream where the sewer pipe is above ground close to UU's treatment works on August 23rd.

Sewage spilled onto sports pitches in Barnoldswickplaceholder image
However, Coun. Whipp said that it took almost a week and three reports to the Environment Agency before UU successfully contained the sewage spill. He also believes there are question marks over the integrity of the sewer which serves most of Barnoldswick.

United Utilities have now issued a statement and apologised for their response.

A United Utilities spokesperson said: “Our teams quickly responded to reports of a burst sewer last weekend and installed a temporary solution until the full repair could be carried out.

“Due to the complexity of the damage and heavier rain than anticipated, we increased our operational response to ensure no further spills to the environment occurred. Despite persistent heavy rainfall, our teams have kept up with the flows using a fleet of tankers, pumps and tanks.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this has caused, and we continue to work closely with both the cricket and football clubs to ensure that once our repair is complete, we make good their facilities.”

