Pendle Council leader demands answers from United Utilities after sewage leak at Barnoldswick's Stock Beck on River Ribble

A leading councillor in Pendle is demanding answers from United Utilities after raw sewage from a broken main sewer spilled into the River Ribble.

The Liberal Democrat leader of Pendle Borough Council, Coun. David Whipp, branded the water company’s intial response as “a disgrace” after the incident at Stock Beck in West Craven last week.

He is now demanding answers from United Utilities and plans to raise the ongoing issue at Pendle Council's West Craven area committee this week.

“Uncontrolled polluting sewage has been cascading into Stock Beck for almost a week, and United Utilities were slow to respond,” said Coun. Whipp. “Only after I reported the incident to the Environment Agency did UU take effective action to contain the spill.

“The broken sewer has resulted in huge quantities of raw sewage spilling into the River Ribble, and Barnoldswick's football and cricket pitches have been repeatedly covered in effluent.

“The problem began when a resident spotted sewage leaking into a stream where the sewer pipe is above ground close to UU's treatment works on August 23rd. On Sunday, I saw contractors working on the sewer and assumed the problem had been fixed.

“I was horrified when I was called to the site on Wednesday to find massive amounts of black sewage spewing out over the adjacent football pitch and into the stream from the broken sewer.

“Even worse was the following day, when sewage was fountaining two metres into the air following a heavy rain shower. As well as the football pitch, the cricket ground and a training area was badly affected by sewage flooding over the land and into the stream.

“It took almost a week and three reports to the Environment Agency before UU successfully contained the sewage spill, with a fleet of over a dozen tankers on standby, but permanent repairs have yet to be carried out. There are question marks over the integrity of the sewer which serves most of Barnoldswick.

“UU’s initial response was a disgrace. Uncounted thousands of cubic metres of untreated sewage has gone into the Ribble. Sports clubs have been badly affected.

“I'm demanding answers from United Utilities, not only about short-term repairs, but their plans to renew the ageing sewer system and prevent horrific incidents like this in future.”

United Utilities has been contacted for comment.