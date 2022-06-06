The Ribble Valley MP said he had been taking soundings from constituents and members but, given his role as Deputy Speaker, did not feel it was appropriate to comment on how he would be voting.
The Conservative Party announced this morning it had reached the 15 per cent threshold of MPs seeking a vote. Members will now hold a ballot between 6pm and 8pm tonight, with the votes being counted straight away.
Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, issued a statement saying: "The threshold of 15 per cent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.
"In accordance with the rules a ballot will be held between 4pm and 6pm today.
"The votes will be counted immediately afterwards.”