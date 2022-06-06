The Ribble Valley MP said he had been taking soundings from constituents and members but, given his role as Deputy Speaker, did not feel it was appropriate to comment on how he would be voting.

The Conservative Party announced this morning it had reached the 15 per cent threshold of MPs seeking a vote. Members will now hold a ballot between 6pm and 8pm tonight, with the votes being counted straight away.

Ribble Valley MP Nigel Evans has refused to say which way he will vote in tonight's no confidence motion in Prime Minister Boris Johnson

Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee, issued a statement saying: "The threshold of 15 per cent of the parliamentary party seeking a vote of confidence in the leader of the Conservative Party has been exceeded.

"In accordance with the rules a ballot will be held between 4pm and 6pm today.