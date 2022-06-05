Billionaire Issa brothers' Burnley warehouse plans set for approval

Councillors have been recommended to grant planning for three industrial/warehouse units Titanium Park near Junction 9 of the M65.

Monte Blackburn Ltd – owned by EG Group founders Mohsin and Zuber – purchased the nine-acre site in October 2021 for millions of pounds.

In December that year the submitted a detailed planning application for the scheme in Magnesium Way, Hapton.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burnley Bridge Industrial Park

The site already has a 2016 outline planning permission for industrial use as the final phase of the Burnley Bridge Business Park.

Monte has promised the development will create new jobs if it goes ahead.

Burnley Council’s development control committee has been recommended to approve the scheme with 15 conditions despite nine objections.

They centre around noise and disturbance; traffic congestion and pollution and over-development of the site,.

An officer’s report to the committee meeting on Thursday says: “The application site forms the northern part of Burnley Bridge Business Park which was initially granted permission in 2010.

“With the exception of the application site, the business park is now fully developed with the largest occupiers on the site being Exertis, Birchalls and Fagan and Whalley.

“The application site covers nine acres of former industrial land, now scrubland with some hardstanding.

“The proposed units will comprise a total of 9,923 square metres which includes limited ancillary office space.

“Post-submission amendments have been made to the layout of the scheme and landscaping in response to the consultation comments received. It is considered that the amendments are sufficient to satisfy all the points that were raised.

“The proposed units are typical in appearance for this form of development and will reflect the overall style and materials of existing buildings within the wider business park

“Noise arising from the uses may affect some residential properties close to the site.

Conditions attached to the outline permission require the implementation of a scheme of insulation of the units against the transmission of noise and vibration; and a scheme of measures for protecting residential occupiers from noise associated with the proposed industrial/commercial premises.