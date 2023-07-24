This means it will be used in all the planning decisions in the town by the Local Planning Authority, Pendle Borough Council.

Chairman of the Neighbourhood Plan Advisory Committee, Coun. Sarah Cockburn-Price, said: “I am over the moon at such a resounding result in favour of our Plan! There were times when I thought it would never be “made” but finally, we are over the finish line, with just the formal ratification to go.

“I would like to thank all those who voted, all those who have served on the Working Group and Advisory Committee, the professional staff, Gina Langley, our Town Council Clerk, and Michael Wellock, our planning consultant.

Overview of Colne Town Centre. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“This is one of the biggest Neighbourhood Plans in the country and the biggest in the North, I am told, and will serve to protect and enhance ‘Bonnie Colne’ in the years to come.”

The Colne Neighbourhood Plan implements a Design Code, the first in the Borough, which should hold all new development to a high standard in Colne. If also designates 20 Local Green Spaces, protects community assets and 93 Non-Designated Heritage Assets and Character Areas.

It designates sites for housing within the Settlement Boundary and has strict policies for development in rural areas, while also protecting significant views in and out of the town. There are aspirational transport policies and Town Centre policies. Green policies run through the whole Plan.

Colne Town Council chairman, Coun. Mary Thomas said: “We have facilitated and supported the Neighbourhood Plan for years now, knowing that this was such an important project for our town. All our Councillors are delighted we were able to complete this complex Plan, which has 19 pieces of evidence base underpinning it.