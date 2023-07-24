CYAG is in the midst of bringing its neglected 1960s building up to 21st century standards. Already the wasteful, inefficient lighting and heating have been overhauled with modern, lower energy replacements.

The roof has been repaired and the gutters restored to working order and vibrant, new signage has also been erected. Next on the list of tasks, will be the removal of internal partitions which form redundant offices, the erection of a solar array on the roof to defray running costs and a brand, spanking new, professional kitchen.”

Chairman of trustees, Sarah Cockburn-Price, enthused “This amount of funding is a total gamechanger for CYAG in terms of the work we can carry out on our building and in terms of professional staff we can now hire to work alongside our volunteers.

Colne Youth Action Group members with Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Andrew Snowden

“The result will be huge for the support of young people in the Colne community. The application process was mammoth, and I am grateful to my husband for dealing with the myriad forms and to grateful to Pendle Council for administering the Fund locally.”

The charity was set up after the first COVID lockdown to tackle an increase in youth anti-social behaviour and give access to fun activities led by inspiring adults. It has become a cornerstone of youth provision in Colne running a range of well attended weekly activities across the town and its villages. These include: drama, cricket, football, woodland oasis, kayaking, pizza making, holiday clubs and a traditional youth club in Trawden.

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, Leader of Pendle Borough Council, said: “I’m delighted Colne Youth Action Group has been awarded funding from the Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund over the next three years.

“The Group makes a huge difference to the town by working with young people and providing them with a safe space and a variety of fantastic activities to get involved in.”

In addition, CYAG, which is supported annually by the Colne BID, completes regular evening walkarounds with youth work duo, Stacey Faulkner and Karen Howarth, talking to young people and businesses around the town. It has formed strong partnerships with local organisations, including Police and local schools.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson said: “One of the government’s central missions is to level up parts of the country that have felt left behind. I am delighted that CYAG has secured this money from the new £2.6 billion UK Shared Prosperity Fund. The money will be transformational for young people in Colne, who are also benefiting from Levelling Up investment in the town’s three theatres.”