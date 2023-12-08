A public consultation on plans to create a new Lancashire-wide authority has been launched.

The consultation will run for eight weeks until 26th January 2024 and is open to anyone who lives or works in Lancashire. It is also open to businesses, organisations and other interested parties to give their feedback.

Last month the Government announced it would be willing to enter into a devolution deal with Lancashire County Council, Blackburn with Darwen Council, and Blackpool Council to create a new combined county authority (CCA).

The consultation has been launched by the three unitary councils who support the CCA.

A public consultation on plans to create a new Lancashire-wide authority has been launched in Burnley

Last night Burnley Council deferred a motion on its view of the devolution plans until January to allow councillors to hear the views of residents, businesses and other groups.

Council leader, Coun. Afrasiab Anwar said: “Active participation in the consultation process is crucial for everyone, including residents, businesses, and stakeholders.

“It is essential that we collectively engage in this process to convey our views on the proposals to the government, Lancashire County Council, and the two upper-tier authorities.

“As politicians we have raised our concerns and reservations on aspects of the deal and the process; however, the utmost priority is to accurately represent the views of the people we serve.

“I encourage everyone to actively participate, to allow us to gather diverse opinions to make an informed decision in January when our council’s view will be communicated.”

The Labour Group on Burnley Council have already said that while it remains committed to securing an ambitious devolution deal for Lancashire, it strongly opposed what it called the “undemocratic establishment of a County Combined Authority for Lancashire as detailed in the Chancellor of Exchequer Autumn statement and the Lancashire County Council consultation documents.”

Burnley’s Labour leader, Coun. Mark Townsend, said the deal lacked ambition, was undemocratic, had inbuilt unfairness and took powers from communities.

A number of engagement events will be also held to inform residents and stakeholders about the proposal, and a newsletter will be coming out shortly which people can subscribe to.