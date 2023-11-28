An historic devolution deal putting greater power into the hands of local communities in Lancashire, signed by the Levelling Up Minister Jacob Young, has been opposed by the Burnley Labour Group.

As a result, powers and budgets will be devolved from central government to Lancashire through a new Combined County Authority.

A total of £20m. will be provided to Lancashire Combined County Authority along with a further £1m to support the authority in the early stages of the deal. The Adult Education Budget will also be devolved as part of the deal. The Combined County Authority is expected to be implemented in 2024 and be ready by 2025.

However, the Labour Group on Burnley Council said that while it remains committed to securing an ambitious devolution deal for Lancashire, it strongly opposed what it called the “undemocratic establishment of a County Combined Authority for Lancashire as detailed in the Chancellor of Exchequer Autumn statement and the Lancashire County Council consultation documents.”

Burnley’s Labour leader, Coun. Mark Townsend, said the deal lacked ambition, was undemocratic, had inbuilt unfairness and took powers from communities.

He added: “This is a poor deal that lacks ambition and will weaken Burnley’s influence and ability to shape its own future.

“The council leaders pushing for decisions that impact Burnley to be taken in Preston, Blackburn and Blackpool say it’s about getting on the bus to get the devolution process moving but it’s no good just getting on any bus especially when it’s going in the wrong direction and is stuck in the slow lane.

“We need a deal where more, not less, decisions are taken in the town and devolution needs to be a lot better than what’s on offer if levelling up is to mean anything to the people of Burnley. I encourage residents to make their feelings known in the upcoming LCC consultation.”

The deal is subject to local consultation, ratification by the constituent councils, and parliamentary approval of the secondary legislation implementing the provisions of the deal.

County Coun. Phillippa Williamson, leader of Lancashire County Council, said: “The signing of this document is a hugely significant milestone for us and marks the start of a new beginning for Lancashire. We are hugely ambitious for our county and believe devolution will unlock so many more opportunities for our businesses and residents.

“Ensuring local decisions are made at a local level is absolutely key to what devolution is all about. Through this deal Whitehall will pass these powers to us in Lancashire, as well as the resources to make them happen.”

Key features of the deal for Lancashire deal:

Integration of the Lancashire LEP into the CCA thus ensuring a strong and independent local business input into the strategic economic planning undertaken by the formation of a Lancashire Business Board;

Devolved powers to shape local skills provisions, including Adult Education functions and budget;

Transport powers to help integrate transport decision making across the county to make it easier to plan strategically and improve services;

New powers to utilise Compulsory Purchase to drive area-based regeneration and build more affordable homes;

