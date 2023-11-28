An extraordinary meeting of Pendle Council last night called for an immediate permanent ceasefire in the Palestine and Israel conflict in Gaza.

Leader of the council, Labour’s Coun. Asjad Mahmood, who arranged the meeting, introduced the debate with a far reaching motion which after contributions from other councillors was unanimously passed.

Coun. Mahmood said: “I know the people of Pendle share the pain in the significant loss of lives in Palestine and Israel. There were passionate contributions from across the chamber and to demonstrate our unity as Pendle I’m pleased the motion was approved by all councillors present.”

Pendle Council has called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza

The move follows the resignation of 10 Burnley councillors from the Labour group over leader Keir Starmer’s position on the issue.

The Pendle Palestine Twinning Group also called for an immediate ceasefire to hostilities in Gaza earlier this month.