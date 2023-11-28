News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING

Pendle Borough Council calls for an immediate permanent ceasefire in the Palestine and Israel conflict in Gaza

An extraordinary meeting of Pendle Council last night called for an immediate permanent ceasefire in the Palestine and Israel conflict in Gaza.
By Dominic Collis
Published 28th Nov 2023, 12:41 GMT
Updated 28th Nov 2023, 12:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Leader of the council, Labour’s Coun. Asjad Mahmood, who arranged the meeting, introduced the debate with a far reaching motion which after contributions from other councillors was unanimously passed.

Coun. Mahmood said: “I know the people of Pendle share the pain in the significant loss of lives in Palestine and Israel. There were passionate contributions from across the chamber and to demonstrate our unity as Pendle I’m pleased the motion was approved by all councillors present.”

Read More
Pendle Palestine Twinning Group calls for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and backs ...
Pendle Council has called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in GazaPendle Council has called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Pendle Council has called for an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The move follows the resignation of 10 Burnley councillors from the Labour group over leader Keir Starmer’s position on the issue.

The Pendle Palestine Twinning Group also called for an immediate ceasefire to hostilities in Gaza earlier this month.

The group said it condemns the atrocities committed by Hamas against Israeli civilians, and equally opposes the targeting of innocent civilians in Gaza.

Related topics:GazaPendle CouncilIsraelPalestineLabourPendle