Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visits Burnley for second time in six months

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has visited Burnley for the second time in six months.
By Laura Longworth
Published 2nd Oct 2023, 10:48 BST
Updated 2nd Oct 2023, 10:48 BST
The PM came to Burnley Boys and Girls Club in Barden Lane on Sunday with his wife Akshata Murty and Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham.

The couple met staff, trustees, children and young people, including the club’s youth ambassadors, with a hotly contested table football match pitting the PM against his wife and the Burnley MP.

The visit coincided with the announcement of a further £20m. investment for Burnley in Levelling Up Funding, with Mr Sunak saying it is vital we move away from focusing just on cities and more towards towns where the vast majority of people live.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham.

Speaking after the visit, MP Higginbotham said: “It was fantastic to welcome the Prime Minister and his wife Mrs Murty to Burnley, to visit Burnley Boys and Girls Club. Being the second visit by the PM in just six months, and to announce a massive amount of extra investment in our area, it shows we really are front and centre for Government.

“It’s clear that with Rishi in Number 10, we have a Prime Minister who is focused on delivering for towns like ours. Together, we’re taking our area forward and I can’t wait to welcome him back again.”

Burnley Boys and Girls Club also scooped a Government grant worth almost £1m. to expand its facilities earlier this year, with young people lined up to help with everything from construction and design to final kit out.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met children and staff members at Burnley Boys and Girls Club in Barden Lane, with Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham.
MP Higginbotham added: “Graham and the whole team at Burnley Boys and Girls Club do amazing work supporting children and young people across our borough. That’s why the Government has awarded them almost £1m. from the Youth Investment Fund, and we heard yesterday what a transformative impact that will have.”

Graham Vernon, Chief Officer of Burnley Boys and Girls Club, said: “When we told the children [about the Prime Minister’s visit], they thought I was joking. They took loads and loads of pictures.

"’I’m going to keep this forever,’ one little girl said.

"It’s the Prime Minister, after all.

“For him to come and spend an hour with them in their club to say thank you, it’s priceless. Absolutely priceless. It’s just perfect. I want to say a huge thank you to Antony for arranging this.”

