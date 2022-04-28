The students were given the opportunity to grill the PM during his visit to the college ahead of the local elections next week.

Accompanied by Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham the Prime Minister spent two hours at the campus where he was shown around the Centre for Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Excellence.

Describing the college as ‘amazing’ Mr Johnson said: “ Burnley College is a truly amazing place with an incredibly positive atmosphere and the college is working with some fantastic businesses, the cutting edge of industry. The work ethic and real sense of confidence you can sense here is fantastic.

“This is the place that will make a difference for the future of our country. Getting young people to understand the value of having a skill, coming to a place like this will be transformative for our economy.

"We are putting money into further education, skills and tutoring to make up for what so many young people have lost due to the pandemic.”

Mr Johnson met with engineering apprentices on the campus also make a 3D printed coaster with the House of Commons logo emblazoned on it which he was given as a souvenir of his visit.

The Prime Minister was originally scheduled to visit the college in just before the pandemic struck and since then it has become an Institute of Technology with massive expansion plans on the cards.