Police focus search for missing Katie Kenyon following information from public

The new focus follows information provided by a member of the public regarding the sighting of a silver Transit van MT57 FLC on Friday 22nd April.

A police spokesman said: “Katie's family are aware of the development, although at this early stage it is too soon to say if the find is linked to her disappearance and we would urge people not to speculate on social media as this could cause the family additional distress.

“We will of course update you when we know more, although as I’m sure people will understand, our activity could take a number of days.”

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police search through the woods at Gisburn Forest for missing Katie Kenyon. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard