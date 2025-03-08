Potholes: here are all the roads in East Lancashire and Ribble Valley to be resurfaced this year

Lancashire highways bosses have revealed they plan to carry out 126 road resurfacing schemes over the next 12 months.

Sign up to our daily Burnley Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The list is more than 40 percent longer than the equivalent job sheet last year after cash injections from both Lancashire County Council and the government added a combined £27.3m to the amount that would otherwise have been available.

The total number of roads that will be repaired is dozens greater than the project tally, because several of the schemes involve work on more than one route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pre-planned upgrades are in addition to the day-to-day repairs that will be undertaken as and when individual defects - like individual potholes - occur during the course of the year.

Tens of millions more in funding is being poured into Lancashire's potholes this year

The projects cover only the county council area, with Blackpool and Blackburn with Darwen councils each having their own highways plans.

As in previous years, the works are a combination of full resurfacing and so-called ‘surface dressing’, a special process that not only improves the condition of carriageways, but seals them to prevent future damage caused by water entering cracks in the road.

County Hall’s highways maintenance budget for 2025/26 amounts to £61.8m. That includes £15m taken from the extra £45m the authority allocated to Lancashire’s roads over the next three years at its budget last week, plus £12.3m announced by the government in December as part of a nationwide funding boost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overall, £19.7m from the total cash pot has been earmarked for pre-determined works to both roads and footpaths, while £27.9m is reserved for the “reactive” maintenance needed to deal with defects which appear unexpectedly.

As the county council fixes all potholes that are more than 40mm deep, that aspect of its highways budget will be dictated by demand - and so could end up being larger than currently anticipated, requiring some of the other planned works to be "deprioritized" and rolled into future years.

The remainder of the money will be used to cover the cost of repairs to bridges and other structures (£6.6m), drainage issues (£1.8m) and the replacement of streetlamps (£4.6m) and traffic lights (£572k).

Across East Lancashire, Burnley is line for 10 pre-planned road repairs, Ribble Valley, Rossendale and Pendle nine each and Hyndburn the joint fewest in the whole of Lancashire, with six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Conservative cabinet member for highways and transport Rupert Swarbrick told the cabinet meeting at which the funding allocations were approved that he understood why some councillors may be unhappy that they did not have a particular scheme planned for a road in their area.

However, he stressed that the repair programme was “driven by the data”, meaning the authority was not “open to be[ing] lobbied” on the subject.

County Cllr Swarbrick also reminded members that there had been cross-party support for the authority’s transport asset management plan which was brought in under a Labour administration a decade ago and set out a 15-year set of priorities for road maintenance, designed to improve the overall condition of the county’s roads. That policy is about to enter its third and final phase, details of which have yet to be published.

Labour opposition group leader Matthew Tomlinson acknowledged his group’s backing of the plan, but echoed the sentiment that it may lead to "frustrations" over certain roads amongst some members. He also emphasised the government’s contribution to the bolstered budget for Lancashire's highways this year - but welcomed the county council’s investment as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cabinet members were also presented with a list of a further 41 resurfacing schemes that have been costed, but for which funding has not yet been set aside.

Deputy county council leader Alan Vincent said he would consider bringing forward a greater share of the authority's extra £45m-over-three years than the £15m so far allocated, in order to take advantage of “opportunities to accelerate” work where it was both possible and "financially sensible” to do so.

In a statement after the meeting, County Cllr Swarbrick said of the highways maintenance programme: "This significant investment reaffirms our commitment to ensuring that Lancashire's roads – which support more than 4.6 million journeys every day – are safe, reliable, and fit for purpose for everyone.

"Improving our roads is our number one priority - that's why we're committing £45m over the next three years on top of our 2025/26 allocation from the Department for Transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This funding will allow us to plan and execute more comprehensive improvements, addressing both immediate repairs and proactive maintenance.

"I would like to thank residents in advance for their continued support and patience while we roll out this ambitious maintenance programme.

"We will continue to carry out reactive repairs alongside these schemes and you can help us more effectively prioritise our work by reporting faults via our website."

WHICH ROADS ARE BEING RESURFACED?

This is a district-by-district breakdown of all the planned East Lancashire projects in the format: road name - county council division - nature of work

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lancashire County Council says the list is subject to change if budgets or circumstances demand it.

Burnley

A6114 Queen Victoria Road - Burnley Central East - resurfacing Belvedere Road/Ormerod Road junction and Eastern Avenue/Widow Hill Road junction

A6114 Queen Victoria Road - Burnley Central East - surface dressing from Harry Potts Way to Briercliffe Road roundabout

B6238 Burnley Road East - Rossendale East - resurfacing northwards from Shaw Clough Road and southwards from Tom Lane

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bank Parade - Burnley Central East - resurfacing from Parker Street to Bridge Street

Brunshaw Avenue - Burnley Central East - resurfacing from Brunshaw Road to Redlees Road

Brunshaw Avenue/Rimington Ave - Burnley Central East - surface dressing of Brunshaw Avenue from house no.28 to Red Lees Road; and Rimington Ave from Brunshaw Avenue to Brunshaw Road)

Culshaw Street - Burnley Central East - resurfacing full length

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ightenhill Park Lane - Burnley Central West - resurfacing from junction with Padiham Road to junction with Quarry Bank Street

Ightenhill Park Lane - Burnley Central West - surface dressing from Quarry Bank Street to property no.49

Queens Park Road/ Ridge Avenue Burnley Central East - surface dressing of full lengths

Hyndburn

B6535 Blackburn Road - Great Harwood, Rishton and Clayton-le Moors - resurfacing from Queen Street to Willow Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Abbey Street - Accrington South - resurfacing from Avenue Parade to A680 Abbey Street

Fairfield Street - Accrington West and Oswaldtwistle Central - surface dressing from Exchange Street to Mayfield Avenue

Hollins Lane - Accrington South - resurfacing from Royds Avenue to Manchester Road

Royds Street - Accrington South - resurfacing from Clements Street to Hollins Lane

Waverley Road - Accrington South - resurfacing full length

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pendle

A6068 Keighley Road - Pendle Rural - resurfacing of Keighley Road roundabout

A682 Gisburn Road - Pendle Rural - resurfacing of bend at Blacko Laithe Farm junction with Wheat Head Lane

Back Lane - Pendle Hill - surface dressing from Back Lane/Stump Hall Road to house no.19

Bradley Road - Brierfield and Nelson West - resurfacing from Scotland Road to Bradley Road East

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Junction Street - Pendle Central - resurfacing around Regent Street

Meadow Close - Pendle Hill - resurfacing full length

Stump Hall Road - Pendle Hill - surface dressing from Padiham Road to Guide Lane

Valley Road - Pendle Rural - resurfacing from Rainhall Road to Wellhouse Road

Woodlands Road - Nelson East - resurfacing full length

Ribble Valley

A59 Whalley Clitheroe Bypass - Ribble Valley South West - surface dressing from Whalley roundabout to thejunction with Ribchester Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B6246 Mitton Road - Ribble Valley North East - resurfacing from and including roundabout junction with King Street to outside house no. 32 Mitton Road

B6246 Mitton Road - surface dressing from house no. 32 Mitton Road to the B6243 Whalley Rd B6243. Ribble Valley Ribble Valley North East

Chipping Road - Longridge with Bowland - surface dressing from house no. 81 Inglewhite Road to Hesketh Lane, adjacent to junction with Up Bedlam Road

Four Acre - Longridge with Bowland - resurfacing from Lane Hope Lane to cattle grid

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pendleton Road - Ribble Valley North East - surface dressing from Main Street to 30 meres after Wiswell Eaves Farm entrance

Stump Cross Lane - Ribble Valley North East - resurfacing full length

Whins Lane - Ribble Valley North East - surface dressing from Trapp Lane to A6068 Barrowford Road

Woodcrest - Ribble Valley South West - resurfacing full length from Knowsley Road

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rossendale

A682 St Mary’s Way - Rossendale South - resurfacing from St Mary’s roundabout to Newchurch Road

A681 Newchurch Road - Rossendale East - resurfacing from New Line to Henrietta Street

Bury Road - Rossendale South - resurfacing of mini-roundabout and approaches

Chestnut Drive - Rossendale South - resurfacing from Cherry Crescent to Lavender Hill

Hazel Grove - Whitworth and Bacup - resurfacing full length

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hoghton Avenue and Walton Close - Whitworth and Bacup - resurfacing full lengths

Lancaster Avenue - Rossendale West - resurfacing full length

Rockliffe Road - Rossendale East - resurfacing from Market Street to Rockliffe Lane

Sandown Road - Rossendale South - resurfacing full length

Top Barn Lane - Mid Rossendale - resurfacing from Newchurch Road to end of road

Source: Lancashire County Council