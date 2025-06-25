Planning meeting will discuss new cemetery for Nelson and bid to create two children’s homes

A planning meeting will be held on Monday to discuss two potentially controversial applications.

The Nelson, Brierfield and Reedley Planning Committee will meet at Nelson Town Hall at 7pm to discuss an application to create a new cemetery on Halifax Road, Nelson, and two applications under consideration to create children's homes.

The first of these is an application from local businessman Mr Mujahaid Bin Jamshaid who has applied to convert Rockwood Lodge, Halifax Road, into a children’s home. Mr Jamshaid was unsuccessful last year in his bid to redevelop the same building into a wedding venue.

Plans for a new cemetery in Nelson are to be discussed

He also applied for a similar change of use to a children’s home at 16 Hillside View, Brierfield, with a recommendation from Pendle Council planning officers that it should be granted a lawful developement certificate, despite numerous objections from residents.

Plans for a new cemetery at Halifax Road have proved similarly controversial with a number of residents objecting. This application has been given a recommendation by 'Delegate Grant Consent'.