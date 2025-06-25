A new operator has been selected to operate the newly-refurbished Colne Market Hall when it opens later this year.

The Market Quarter Group (MQG) has been selected to take over the running of the market hall, following the decision by councillors at Pendle Borough Council’s Executive Committee on Thursday, June 19th.

This is subject to further negotiations and an agreed signed contract.

Council bosses said that MQG has a proven track record of market hall regeneration with expertise in food and drink courts, including the highly successful Congleton Market Quarter in Cheshire.

Colne Market Hall is undergoing a £3.5m. government funded transformation, including a new food court and bar at the front and a new pop-up market inside, alongside units for existing market traders.

Following the announcement, leader of the council, Coun. David Whipp said: “This is an exciting new chapter for Colne Market, and for the town.

“The new operators bring a wealth of expertise, including running pop-up outdoor markets in Colne, as well as elsewhere.”

Director of Place, Phillip Spurr, who took part in the appointment of the new operator, said: “The Market Quarter Group is an experienced team which feels very strongly about Colne and a new future for the market.”

Mr Spurr said an exact date for opening would come soon and added: “We will ensure a smooth handover for market traders and a target date for the opening of the transformed market will be confirmed as soon as possible.”

Coun. Asjad Mahmood, deputy leader of the council and portfolio holder for Economic Growth, Development and Regeneration added his endorsement, saying: “MQG will be working with the council to carry forward plans to revitalise the market, making the most of its potential.”

Nick Hynes, regeneration director for MQG, said: “Our aim is to re-establish the market as the beating heart of a vibrant town.

“This is not simply a contract. We see it is a civic responsibility to nurture community life, local enterprise and cultural opportunities for this generation and the next.

“We have a community first ethos and a commitment to be sensitive to existing Colne Market traders.“

Ged Lynch, head of Food and Beverages at MQG, added: “We will keep the DNA of the traditional market hall which will work alongside the food court.”

Options for an attractive forecourt in front of the market hall will be discussed by councillors at the Full Council meeting on Thursday, July 10th.

A new scheme for this large open area will include space for the outdoor market and for speciality markets and outdoor events. A seating area for people to enjoy food and drink bought in the food court will be an important part of this new outdoor terrace at the market.

Meanwhile, construction work continues. Over 200 tonnes of rubble have been removed and sandblasting and re-pointing is making the market look much cleaner while work continues on the internal layout.

Market traders will be visiting the market on Thursday, July 3rd to see how things are progressing and to meet the new market operators.