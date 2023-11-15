Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson has been appointed as a Minister of State in the Department of Health and Social Care in the prime minister’s latest reshuffle.

Whilst precises details of his new Ministerial brief are still to be confirmed, Mr Stephenson is the new ‘Minister for Health and Secondary Care’.

His responsibilities will therefore include areas like elective care recovery and screening, alongside the fight against major diseases like cancer, diabetes and stroke.

Mr Stephenson CBE said: “It was a pleasure to be asked by the Prime Minister to become a Health Minister in this week’s Ministerial reshuffle.

“As an Ambulance Service First Responder for the past nine years, a volunteer vaccinator during the pandemic and someone who has in recent years needed hospital treatment I have seen first-hand the incredible work of NHS staff.

“Helping NHS services recover from the legacy of the pandemic, whilst dealing with winter pressures and the challenges of inflation will not be easy, but it is a challenge I am looking forward to.

“I am also keen to ensure that significant manifesto commitments, such as the pledge to deliver 50,000 nurses and 40 new hospitals remain on track. Especially as one of those 40 new hospitals is Airedale, which is used by so many Colne and West Craven residents.

“Whilst my primary focus has and always will be representing Pendle, it is a privilege to continue to serve in government and hopefully be able to help deliver better health outcomes for people locally and nationally.”

Mr Stephenson has previously served as Minister of State for Africa from 2019 to 2020.

He was appointed Minister of State with responsibility for HS2 at the Department of Transport at the February 2020 cabinet reshuffle, and was Co-Chairman of the Conservative Party and Minister without Portfolio, attending cabinet, from July to September 2022, in the caretaker government of Boris Johnson.

He was subsequently appointed as a member of the Her Majesty's Most Honourable Privy Council on July 8th, entitling him to the style “The Right Honourable” for life.

He then went on to serve as Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Housing and Communities, and then as a Lord Commissioner of the Treasury before his latest position.