Labour has selected Jonathan Hinder as its parliamentary candidate for the next General Election in the new constituency of Pendle and Clitheroe.

Following a hustings and vote of local Labour Party members on Saturday, Jonathan Hinder won a majority of votes cast.

Members voted from a shortlist of three which included Mr Hinder, Gail Barton and Manzar Iqbal.

Mr Hinder said: “I am thrilled to have been selected as the parliamentary candidate for Pendle and Clitheroe.

“I am proud to have been backed by so many Labour members, councillors, and trade unions. It shows that we have the movement to win here in Pendle and Clitheroe.”

“The people of Pendle and Clitheroe deserve better than this government. After 13 years of the Tories, nothing in this country seems to work anymore. The Tories have broken Britain – and they have no plan to fix the deep-rooted issues our country faces.”

“After five Tory Prime Ministers, we are left with mortgages, rents, food bills and energy costs out of control, longer hospital waiting lists and neighbourhood policing destroyed.

“Labour has a plan to help people through the cost of living crisis, tackle NHS waiting lists and ensure people feel safe on our streets.”

A Labour Party spokesperson added: “Jonathan grew up and lives in Clitheroe. He was a serving police inspector until last year, having spent a decade on the frontline of public service as a police officer. Jonathan is an outstanding choice for Pendle and Clitheroe.”