Pendle Borough Council is clamping down on unauthorised and unlicensed trading on the borough’s streets.

The council is now urging residents with any concerns to report the culprits. This includes individuals using Pendle’s highways to run a business for car sales, unlicensed ice cream traders and bogus charity collectors.

Council leader Coun. David Whipp said: “These problems are monitored to try to prevent public nuisance for residents and stop unauthorised traders using public highways to run a business.

“Unlicensed activities aren't acceptable. The rules and policies are in place for a reason, we hope people will respect them, but action will be taken if not.”

In accordance with the council’s Street Trading Policy, no vehicles are permitted to be advertised for sale on a public highway or pavement without a Street Trading Consent in force.

Any unauthorised vehicles will be issued with a Formal Notice requesting the owner to remove the vehicle advertisement.

Residents can report concerns to the council’s Licensing Department by emailing [email protected]

Neil Watson, the council’s assistant director of Planning, Building Control and Regulatory Services said: “There are also conditions regarding unlicensed ice cream traders operating without first applying to us.

“In Pendle there are currently seven licensed ice cream traders who have gone through a process of DBS checks and Child Sexual Exploitation training, as well as vans inspected by Food Safety. This should be the case for all ice cream traders.”

Pendle Council has stopped a number of unlicensed charity collectors in the last 18 months and wants to remind residents not to donate to anyone turning up on their doorstep who may look suspicious.

If in doubt, ask to see their Pendle Council issued permit or a Home Office exemption certificate.

Coun. Mohammad Hanif, the council’s portfolio holder for Health and Leisure Services, added: “We have policies in place to protect the safety of our residents, and we urge anyone with information of any unauthorised traders they know about to contact our licensing department.”