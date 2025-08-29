Pendle Borough Council warning Lancashire County Council not to shunt waste transfer costs onto borough councils

By Dominic Collis
Published 29th Aug 2025, 15:22 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2025, 15:23 BST
An East Lancashire council leader is warning Lancashire County Council not to add millions of pounds to district council tax bills by shunting waste transfer costs onto borough councils.

Earlier this year, Pendle Council pulled the plug on plans for a multi-million waste transfer station in Nelson to minimise costs of the new arrangements. Councillors said a new transfer station would be less than a mile away from the Regent Street facility and could be redundant due to Local Government Reorganisation.

Pendle Council Liberal Democrat leader, Coun. David Whipp said: “Reform led Lancashire is threatening to make district councils pay to transport domestic rubbish and recycling across the county. In Pendle Council's case the change would add between £560,000 and £2.6m to the district council's costs.

“These are costs currently paid by the county council. It's a cynical move to shunt waste transfer costs onto the districts. East Lancashire councils are most badly affected because of historic patterns of waste disposal and the location of the county council's food waste plant at Farrington, in the west of the county.

Nelson Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttardplaceholder image
Nelson Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

“Up to now, bin wagons in Pendle have tipped their loads at a waste transfer station on Regent Street in Colne. LCC has then paid for the transfer of the bulked up rubbish to its disposal point. The county council is threatening to make us meet the costs of moving rubbish across Lancashire.

“The least costly option is for Pendle bin wagons to continue to tip at Regent Street, at a cost of £560,000, but if the waste has to be taken to the county council's plant near Leyland it would be a £2.6 million bill. The threat of extra costs comes at the same time as councils like Pendle are having to bring in weekly food waste collections, so it's a double whammy for local council tax payers.”

placeholder image
Pendle Council’s Executive considered a report on the waste transfer costs at its meeting last week. Lancashire County Council's Cabinet is due to discuss the issue on September 4th.

“I've asked to meet with Lancashire Reform leader, County Councillor Atkinson, to ask him not to impose these costs on local council tax payers,” added Coun. Whipp.

