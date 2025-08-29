Burnley's University of Central Lancashire student Samiya Rahman part of Great Britain European Championship-winning women's baseball team

A Burnley student is feeling on top of the world after being a part of the Great Britain women’s nationals baseball team that has made history by winning the European Championships.

University of Central Lancashire student Samiya Rahman was part of the 20 strong squad for the Women's European Baseball Championship held last week in the Czech Republic.

Samiya (27), a silver level Sports Scholarship student, played her part in matches against France, Czechia and the Netherlands between August in Hluboká.

Back home with a medal’s medal, the former Sir John Thursby Community College pupil reflected on her incredible journey with an inspiring message via the Burnley Express to all our young readers.

“My baseball journey only began four years ago and I could never have imagined that a few years later, I’d be putting on the Great Britain jersey, preparing to represent at a national level at the Women’s European Baseball Championship,” she said.

“I started as a complete beginner. If there’s one message I hope people take from this journey, it’s that it’s never too late to try something new. Step outside your comfort zone – you never know where it might lead.

“Playing at the European Championship was honestly unforgettable. It was intense, emotional, and full of pride. We weren’t just there to play games, we were there to represent women’s baseball on the biggest stage in Europe. The atmosphere was electric, the level of competition was unreal, and the bond within our team was something really special.

“Before our first game against France, I stood in the dugout, looking out onto the diamond, just taking it all in. I got emotional thinking about everyone who helped me get there – family, friends, coaches, and all the people who believed in me.”

Samiya, who was in the squad alongside fellow UCLan student Bethany Casson (23), described the nerve-jangling experience of playing sport at the top level, the tension, and the final release of joy when she realised she’d helped Great Britain make history.

“After a good result in the round robin stage, we came to face the hosts in the finals,” she recounted.

“Towards the end of the game we needed to defend our lead, so as you can imagine it was a very tense moment. When our pitcher, Claury Scatliffe, threw the strikeout for the last out, everything slowed down. I watched everyone run onto the field and, for a moment, it didn’t sink in – that was the moment we became European champions.

“It was an honour to play alongside such incredibly talented women, each one of us contributing to that moment. We made history in more ways than one. It wasn’t just our first European Championship title, it also earned us a spot in the 2026 WBSC Women’s Baseball World Cup qualifiers which will be held in Rockford, Illinois.”

Samiya, a part-time MSc Digital Marketing Communications’ student who is based at the Burnley Campus, is an outfielder. She competes for Manchester Baseball Club as well as representing the University in the British Universities and Colleges Sport league.

She also holds a position at Burnley Football Club, and has been part of the women’s national team talent pool for two years.