Pendle and Clitheroe MP Jonathan Hinder asked his first question during Prime Minister’s Questions in Parliament last week, raising the pressing issue of neighbourhood policing.

The Labour MP urged Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, standing in for the Prime Minister, to ensure every town has a dedicated neighbourhood officer as part of the government’s ambitious policing reforms.

Mr Hinder welcomed Labour’s plans to rebuild public confidence in policing. These include a £500m investment to support police forces, the creation of a dedicated unit to monitor and improve police performance, and the launch of a National Centre of Policing to tackle emerging threats.

Mr Hinder, a former police inspector, said: “Under the last Tory government, neighbourhood policing was stripped away, leaving officers invisible in towns like those I represent in Pendle and Clitheroe. It’s no wonder public confidence in policing has been eroded.

Former police inspector and new Pendle and Clitheroe Labour MP Jonathan Hinder called for more nieghbourhood police officers at PMQs

“I’m delighted this Labour government is reversing the damage by investing in neighbourhood policing. The Deputy Prime Minister’s reassurance that Labour’s Neighbourhood Policing Guarantee will ensure every town has a dedicated team is a vital step forward.”

The reforms, announced by Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, aim to deliver high standards across all police forces, rebuild public trust, and ensure the service is fit for the modern challenges facing communities.

Mr Hinder added: “As a former officer, I know first-hand how vital it is to have visible, dedicated policing on our streets. These reforms are a game-changer for towns like ours.”

Mr Hinder represents the new Pendle and Clitheroe constituency, covering areas formerly held by Conservative MPs Andrew Stephenson and Nigel Evans.