MP backs Government plan to reduce net migration

Speaking in the House of Commons on Thursday, the new MP for Pendle and Clitheroe, Jonathan Hinder, announced his strong support for the government’s plan to reduce net migration.

The new government’s Skills England body will be focused on training skilled workers in the sectors which need them, rather than firms having to rely on overseas workers.

Jonathan Hinder MP told the Commons that while the Home Secretary will oversee this work, it will “require a cross-government approach” to reduce our reliance on overseas workers.

Hinder said: “I am pleased that the new government has so quickly announced a plan to reduce net migration, something which the Conservatives so spectacularly failed to deliver while in government, leaving net migration sky-high.

Over the coming months I will be visiting businesses across my constituency in the construction, engineering and healthcare sectors, to find out how we can work together to ensure they are able to recruit and train local skilled workers.”

The approach set out by the Home Secretary requires a joined-up approach across government, to be informed by the Migration Advisory Committee, ensuring that overseas workers are not used to fill gaps where there are training or skills shortages.