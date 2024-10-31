Labour’s Pendle and Clitheroe MP Jonathan Hinder has reacted to his party’s first Budget in 14 years.

The Budget, announced yesterday by Chancellor Rachel Reeves, includes a range of tax and spending measures including £22.6 billion to reduce NHS waiting lists and £1.4 billion to repair crumbing schools and hospitals.

Rachel Reeves also announced that the minimum wage will rise by 6.7% to £12.21 per hour.

Mr Hinder said: “I am proud to support this historic budget. Today’s budget is about delivering on the priorities constituents told me about on the doorstep.

Pendle and Clitheroe MP Jonathan Hinder has welcomed Labour's first Budget in 14 years

“My constituents tell me about their struggle to access NHS treatment. The £22.6 billion that Rachel Reeves has announced for the NHS will help turn the corner so that the NHS can deliver for patients once again.

“I am also pleased to see the Labour government tacking the cost-of-living crisis by increasing the minimum wage. Putting more money into the pockets of working people and making sure that hard work pays off.”

Critics have said the government’s decision to put up National Insurance contributions for employers would indirectly lead to falling wage increases for workers, something the Chancellor acknowledged this morning.

However, Keir Starmer, the Prime Minister, said: “This is a huge day for Britain. After 14 years of decline, we will invest in our country - rebuilding our schools, hospitals and roads.

We won’t shy away from the tough decisions to grow our economy and protect working people’s payslips. There is a brighter future ahead.”

Rachel Reeves has said that the budget demonstrates her intention to “invest, invest, invest”.