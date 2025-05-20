The new Mayor of Pendle has been named in a ceremony at Nelson Town Hall.

Coun. Mohammad Ammer, the 50th Mayor of Pendle, became Pendle’s first citizen during the annual Mayor Making Ceremony with his wife Ghulam who has joined him as Mayoress.

His Worship the Mayor of Pendle said: “It is with the deepest sense of honour and responsibility that I accept the role of Mayor of Pendle.

“I stand before you humbled by this privilege and mindful of the trust placed in me.

New Mayor of Pendle Coun. Mohammad Ammer with his wife and Mayoress Ghulam

“I pledge to be a mayor for the whole of Pendle - committed to unity, understanding, and bringing together our wonderfully diverse communities.”

In his speech, the mayor paid tribute to his late grandfather - a man whose wisdom, humility, and unwavering commitment to family and community continue to guide and inspire him every single day.

He also expressed his deepest gratitude to his parents, whose sacrifices, encouragement, and values laid the foundation for everything he is today.

“In particular, I thank my father for his steady support, tireless work ethic, and the strength of character he has instilled in me. I carry his lessons with me into this role and throughout my life.”

During his mayoral year Coun. Ammer is looking forward to engaging with Pendle’s schools to show democracy in action.

Announcing the charities he and his wife will support, he said: “I believe it is essential that we shine a light on those in our community who are most vulnerable and in need of support. I have chosen to champion two outstanding causes during my mayoral year.”

The charities are:

Derian House Children’s Hospice, which provides care and comfort to children with life-limiting conditions and support to their families

Samaritans of Pendle, Burnley, Craven and Rossendale.

Coun. Ammer takes over from the previous incumbent, Coun. Mohammad Aslam, who has retired.

We revealed last week that Coun. Aslam had been arrested by police in connection with an allegation of harassment. However, police have today confirmed that he has no charge to answer.

A police spokesman said: “In February 2025 we received a complaint about an alleged irregularity in Bradley ward in Nelson following the calling of a by-election.

“We have reviewed the matter alongside the Electoral Commission and we are both satisfied that no criminal offences have occurred.”