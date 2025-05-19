Colne Conservative Group on Pendle Council choose new leader
The Conservative Group, the largest on Pendle Borough Council, has chosen Colne businessman Coun. Ash Sutcliffe as their new leader.
Coun. Sutcliffe, who represents Colne’s Waterside and Horsfield ward, owns home interiors shop Live Like The Boy, in the town.
Meanwhile, Coun. Ahmed has been offered the honour of being the only person to have been chosen to serve the mayoralty twice in the history of the council and took up the role of deputy mayor, with the retiring mayor being Conservative Coun. Mohammed Aslam.
Coun. Sutcliffe said: “We are all grateful to Nadeem for the sterling work he did in frequently difficult times. He is very calm and very committed in equal measure. We are very proud that he will be the only mayor to have held that high office in Pendle twice on two separate occasions. I am also excited and honoured that my peers chose me as Leader of the Group.”
Coun. Ahmed said he was looking forward to his new role as Deputy Mayor.
“It’s certainly true that our flamboyant Coun. Aslam will be a hard act to follow in the mayoralty, but I will do my utmost as deputy mayor to represent our borough and aid the new mayor,” he said.
“I have faith in Ash to lead the Conservatives. Last week, the Independents formed an alliance with the Lib Dems, so the Conservatives remain in opposition. I am sure my group will continue to serve the residents who elected them to the best of their ability.”