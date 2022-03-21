MP urges museums and galleries across Pendle to bid for funding to 'Level Up' culture

This cash boost will support the improvement of displays, protect collections, and make museums and galleries more accessible to visitors.

The Wolfson Foundation and the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport are contributing extra funding to mark 20 years of the two organisations supporting arts and cultural organisations.

Over the last 20 years the Museum and Galleries Improvement Fund has support 415 projects with £48m. in 350 museums in the UK.

Pendle MP Andrew Stephenson

Museums and galleries benefitting from the Fund’s investments have improved access for communities to their local history. Funding awarded has helped to increase opening hours and visitor numbers, so that more people can visit their collections and enjoy our national heritage.

Over 80% of the funding provided in the last round of awards went to organisations in the regions.

Mr Stephenson said: “We have a national cultural heritage of which we can be proud, and every community should be able to visit and appreciate the collections on their doorstep.

“The Government’s extra funding, building on the £48m. that has already supported 415 projects, is a welcomed opportunity to widen access to the wonderful and historic collections in our museums and galleries and I urge organisations across Pendle to apply.