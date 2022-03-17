Ollie Daley has been appointed as the engagement manager at the prestigious theatre based at the heart of Media City UK, one of the world’s most exciting culture and media destinations.

Named after the early 20th-century painter L. S. Lowry, the theatre is also a registered charity with a long-standing commitment to using creativity and culture to support the wellbeing, life chances and positive development of children, young people and local communities.

And Ollie will play a key role in this as he will lead on the planning, management, delivery and evaluation of The Lowry’s ‘Arts for Social Change Programme’ and targeted engagement work.

Ollie Daley was given an emotional send off from Burnley Youth Theatre

The programme supports young people experiencing challenging circumstances including young carers, 'looked after children,' young parents and young people at risk of, or experiencing homelessness.

Excited at the new challenge ahead of him Ollie (25) said: "To think that little old me from Burnley will be working at such a prestigious venue is something I could only have dreamed of, so for that to become a reality is just amazing."

Ollie, a former student at Blessed Trinity RC College in Burnley, will be co-designing creative projects with young people, artists and partner organisations. And it will he his role to bring together high quality artists with young people with complex needs, to explore self-expression, political thought and creative ideas.

Proud of Ollie's success are his parents, Gary and Melissa and his nan Ellen Daley.

Ollie said: "My dad sent me to Burnley Youth Theatre when I was five because I was singing and dancing all over the house.

"It was a life changing moment for me as I discovered a place where I could be myself and exactly who I wanted to be.

"And I also saw the many different aspects involved with the theatre and how young people can play a part, not just on the stage in front of an audience."

Ollie went on to become youth arts producer at the youth theatre and he admits leaving has been a huge wrench for him.