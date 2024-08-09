Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Burnley politician Lord Wajid Khan has been appointed as a Minister in the House of Lords.

Lord Khan of Burnley became the borough's first Peer since Willis Jackson was appointed Baron Jackson of Burnley in 1967, when he was invested in the House of Lords in 2021.

The former UCLan lecturer and Burnley borough councillor has been appointed Parliamentary-Under Secretary of State in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government.

Serving under Deputy Prime Minister the Rt Hon. Angela Rayner MP, he is believed to be the first University of Central Lancashire alumni to hold a position at this ministerial level.

Lord Wajid Khan of Burnley has been appointed Parliamentary-Under Secretary of State in the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government

Lord Khan said: “I am absolutely delighted to have been appointed to such a prestigious position.

“During my time in the House of Lords, I have worked tirelessly to ensure we, as the Second Chamber of UK Parliament, examined bills and asked questions of the Government. In my new role, I will continue to do that but will have a focus on how we can improve the lives of people within the UK.”

In 2021, the former senior lecturer and course leader in community leadership was appointed the youngest opposition life peer in the House of Lords aged 41. He was nominated for the honour by the now Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

He has previously been spokesperson for the Labour Party on human rights and has worked on projects to empower women from minority communities, young offenders and homeless people.

Last year he became the first person to receive an Honorary Doctorate from the University of Gujrat and he was the youngest Mayor of Burnley.

During his time in politics, Lord Khan has been a councillor for the Daneshouse and Stoneyholme ward and served as an MEP from 2017 to 2019. While in the European Parliament, he was a member of the Foreign Affairs Committee and Human Rights Subcommittee.

He has also been awarded the Sitara-i-Qaide Azam Award by the President of Pakistan for his work on International Human Rights, is also a fellow of the Higher Education Academy.

Professor Graham Baldwin, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Central Lancashire, said: “We are immensely proud of the work Wajid is doing in the House of Lords and we’re thrilled his efforts have been rewarded with his appointment as Parliamentary-Under Secretary of State.”