“Following the administrative business at the annual meeting there's an opportunity to debate important matters affecting people in the borough,” said Liberal group leader, Coun. David Whipp.

“My group is keen to set the agenda and get the council working on these issues.

“I'm delighted to see new and recently elected councillors getting stuck into the problems that affect people in Pendle.

The Lib Dems had a good day in the Pendle Council elections

“We don't pretend to have all the solutions, and these aren't the only problems facing residents, but we'll work hard to improve things where we can.”

The full text of resolutions submitted:

Elections

Council notes the impact of photo identification requirements at this year's local elections, with people unable to vote due to not having the required ID.

Council believes that the right to vote is a fundamental part of a functioning democracy.

Council therefore resolves that HM Government be requested to repeal photo ID legislation without delay.

Health service primary care

Council notes the continuing crisis with GP services and pharmacy provision in Pendle, and that the measures recently announced will do little to ease patient access in our area.

Council reaffirms its previous resolutions in respect of primary care within the National Health Service and resolves that these issues are raised again with Government Ministers and local MP Andrew Stephenson, together with the relevant local health providers and the Integrated Care Board.

Cost-of-living Crisis

Council notes the awful impact that the cost-of-living crisis is having on residents in Pendle.

Council recognises that a significant issue for residents is the cost of home heating, particularly for homes with poor insulation.

Therefore, council requests that options for a major initiative to significantly improve domestic insulation in Pendle are presented to the Executive as a matter of urgency, together with possible funding opportunities.

Flood Alleviation Work in Earby

Council welcomes the inclusion of flood alleviation work at Earby within the Frequently Flooded Communities programme, following the bid for £2.5m. from the scheme last year.