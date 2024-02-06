News you can trust since 1877
Labour parliamentary candidate Jonathan Hinder launches community events to learn more about people’s issues in Pendle and Clitheroe

Labour’s candidate for Pendle and Clitheroe at the upcoming general election has launched a series of events within communities to learn more about people’s issues in the area.
By Dominic Collis
Published 6th Feb 2024, 15:16 GMT
Updated 6th Feb 2024, 16:18 GMT
Jonathan Hinder has been hosting events in towns and villages across the area to meet people and understand the issues they are facing.

Mr Hinder, who was selected as Labour’s MP candidate in November, has reached out to communities to understand their concerns ahead of the general election.

The open forum events have been designed for members of the community to get to know the candidate, share their experiences, and pose a question on any topic they like.

Labour's candidate for Pendle and Clitheroe in the next general election, Jonathan HinderLabour's candidate for Pendle and Clitheroe in the next general election, Jonathan Hinder
Labour's candidate for Pendle and Clitheroe in the next general election, Jonathan Hinder

He said: “It’s been great to start my community outreach in earnest. As someone who grew up at the foot of Pendle Hill and has been an active part of these communities, I already have a good understanding of the local issues, but these sessions will help me to deepen my understanding of the issues people are facing.

“We’ve been joined by people who have voted for all parties. I’ve already met lifelong Conservative voters who are ready for a fresh start and believe that a Labour government is the only way to deliver the change we need.”

The first three events took place last week at Earby Baptist Church, Kelbrook Village Hall and Foulridge Village Hall.

Conversations have been wide-ranging, focusing on topics as varied as public transport, the health service, youth services, policing, immigration and Brexit.

Mr Hinder added: “We’ve been having some really robust conversations and I want that to continue. I think it’s important that hopeful MPs are open and accessible to the public, which is why I’m happy to answer questions on any topic at all.”

The full series of events is as follows:

Sabden - St Mary’s Church Hall - Wednesday February 21st; Colne - Colne Primet Community Centre - Thursday February 22nd; Barnoldswick - Civic Hall - Monday February 26th; Clitheroe - St Mary’s Centre - Tuesday February 27th; Barrowford - Holmefield House - Monday March 4th; Nelson - Unity Hall - Thursday March 7th; Trawden - Trawden Forest Community Centre - Friday March 8th; Whalley - Old Grammar School - Monday March 18th; Read and Simonstone - Read and Simonstone Village Hall - Thursday March 21st.

