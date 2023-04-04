Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer chats to students on visit to Burnley College
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer chatted to the next generation of voters when he visited Burnley College today.
Sir Keir chatted with students in the college cafe and asked them about their plans for jobs and university courses.
He also described the college and Burnley as a whole as “inspiring” places.
“This is the second time that I’ve been here. There’s always this sense of energy and it’s uplifting,” he said.
“It feels like a really great place to come and study. Which is why this college is always so inspiring.”
Sir Keir also told the students how he always uses Burnley as an example of how economic regeneration cannot simply be focused on big centres like Manchester.
He added: “One of the things I took away from Burnley last time was a real sense of ambition and desire for change. And the challenge I have given my team, if we’re privileged enough to come into government, is can we match the ambition that there is in places like Burnley.”
He also told them about his own career path and how he resisted advice to specialise early when he studied law.
The Labour leader said: “I would say to all of you, keep your options open as you go through your careers.
“Don’t get too fixed. I think that’s a mistake. Keep it wide, I would say. Until you actually get into a job, you don’t really know.”
Sir Keir talked to students planning careers, including in sports training, the police, journalism and social work.
He questioned students taking politics about which areas interest them, remarking that the course must have to be re-written continually given the rapid pace of change in the British political scene.
He was accompanied by Oliver Ryan, Labour Parliamentary candidate for Burnley.
Mr Ryan said: “Keir Starmer is a great friend of Burnley, we talked to students and staff about crime, opportunities for young people and Labour's plans for Britain.”
“On his third anniversary as Labour Leader, Burnley is the best place to reflect just how much Labour has changed for the better. With local elections coming up, I say to everyone - take a fresh look at Labour."