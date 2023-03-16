St Leonard's Primary Padiham children record special video highlighting dangers of plastic pollution
Pupils at St Leoanrd’s CE Primary School in Padiham have recorded a special video about how we can all do our bit for the environment.
The school’s three Key Stage 1 classes have been working incredibly hard learning about saving our world and plastic pollution.
And after learning about the threat that plastics can bring to the planet, they came together to produce a video to share their knowledge with parents and the world, via ClassDojo and Twitter.
Meanwhile, at the end of this half term, St Leonard's will be holding a VINTED St Leonard’s event for all children.
From clothes, books, toys and more, the school needs your unwanted items, to help children understand that by shopping second-hand, we can reduce the impact on our world.
This in turn reduces how much energy is needed by the factories and the manufacturing process and using less single use plastics.
All money raised will be split between the Diana Award and WWF (World Wildlife Fund).