The school’s three Key Stage 1 classes have been working incredibly hard learning about saving our world and plastic pollution.

And after learning about the threat that plastics can bring to the planet, they came together to produce a video to share their knowledge with parents and the world, via ClassDojo and Twitter.

Meanwhile, at the end of this half term, St Leonard's will be holding a VINTED St Leonard’s event for all children.

Some of the KS1 Padiham St Leonard's CE pupils in the eco video

From clothes, books, toys and more, the school needs your unwanted items, to help children understand that by shopping second-hand, we can reduce the impact on our world.

This in turn reduces how much energy is needed by the factories and the manufacturing process and using less single use plastics.

