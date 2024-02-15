Watch more of our videos on Shots!

There will be information that will help prospective candidates and agents with their role in the elections process at the event on on Thursday March 14th at 5pm (or online using Microsoft Teams).

The new changes effective for this election as a result of the Elections Act 2022 will also be covered, including postal vote handling and recognising and preventing undue influence and intimidation offences.

Burnley Town Hall. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

Anyone interested in standing for council or as an agent can email elections officer, Alison Stirling, [email protected] by Monday, February 26th.