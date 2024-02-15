Information event for prospective Burnley Borough Council candidates and agents in next local elections
There will be information that will help prospective candidates and agents with their role in the elections process at the event on on Thursday March 14th at 5pm (or online using Microsoft Teams).
The new changes effective for this election as a result of the Elections Act 2022 will also be covered, including postal vote handling and recognising and preventing undue influence and intimidation offences.
Anyone interested in standing for council or as an agent can email elections officer, Alison Stirling, [email protected] by Monday, February 26th.
The 2024 United Kingdom local elections are due to take place on May 2nd. Unless a general election is called beforehand, these local elections are to be the last set of routine elections before the next general election, expected to take place later in the year.