Family pay tribute to Burnley grandmother Lynne Harvey who died following collision with a car
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police were called to the car park of Greenhill Social and Bowling Club, Manchester Road, on Monday, February 12th to a report of a collision between Vauxhall and two pedestrians. Very sadly, 72-year-old Lynne Harvey, from Burnley died following the collision.
Her family have paid the following heart breaking tribute to her:
“She had strength. A true fighter until the end. She always looked after, loved, and cared for her children. She loved, talked about, and adored her grandchildren, never failing to mention them.
“A loving and caring friend. A tragic loss to us all. She will be remembered for as long as we live. We will hold the fond memories in our hearts. Miss you forever.”
Police are continuing to appeal for information, footage and witnesses to the collision, between a Vauxhall and two pedestrians on the car park of Greenhill Social and Bowling Club, Manchester Road, Burnley.
A 74-year-old man from Burnley was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He has since been released under investigation whilst police enquiries continue.
Police had earlier confirmed that the second female pedestrian suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Vauxhall initially left the scene before returning a short time later.
Anyone with information that may assist police enquiries, can contact them on 101 quoting log 1076 of February 12 2024.