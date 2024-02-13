Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Officers were called to the carpark of Greenhill Social and Bowling Club on Manchester Road at 5-50pm yesterday (February 12th) following reports a Vauxhall Crossland X had collided with two pedestrians.

The first pedestrian, a woman in her 70s from Burnley, suffered a number of injuries. She was taken to hospital where she sadly later died.

The second female pedestrian suffered minor injuries. The driver of the Vauxhall initially left the scene before returning a short time later.

A 74-year-old man from Burnley was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, failing to stop at the scene of an accident and driving while unfit through drink or drugs. He remains in custody at this time.

Sgt Martin Wilcock, from our Road Policing Unit, said: “A woman has died in very tragic circumstances and our thoughts are with her loved ones at this time.

“Our investigation into the exact circumstances which led to the collision are continuing and I would ask anyone with information or footage to make contact with us as soon as possible.”