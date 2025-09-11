Independent Burnley councillor Fiona Wild resigns over ‘vile’ Charlie Kirk comments on social media
Coun. Fiona Wild, the independent councillor for Lanehad, posted a message on social media following the fatal shooting of Mr Kirk yesterday.
Her comments, described as “vile” by Burnley Conservatives, led to calls for her resignation which she tendered this afternoon.
A Burnley Council spokesman issued the following statement this afternoon: “People may be aware of a social media post made by former independent councillor Fiona Wild. We can confirm that Ms Wild has now resigned from her position.”
“Ms Wild was serving as an independent councillor at the time of her resignation, and therefore was not affiliated to, or representing, any political party group within Burnley Council.
“Burnley Council does not condone the comments made in that post and has received complaints under the Code of Conduct for Members which will be investigated by the Head of Legal and Democratic Services.”