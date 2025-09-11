Burnley Conservatives call for resignation of independent former Labour councillor over 'vile' Charlie Kirk comments

The leader of the Burnley Conservatives is calling for the resignation of independent councillor for Lanehead, Fiona Wild, for her comments in the aftermath of the Charlie Kirk assassination.

Charlie Kirk, a prominent controversial conservative figure and ally of US President Donald Trump, was shot dead yesterday at a political debate which was taking place at Utah Valley University on the first stage of his Comeback Tour.

In a social media comment Coun. Wild said: “I don't condone violence, but I do think he made himself a target and brought this on himself so good riddance to not a very nice man! America needs to get rid of the other t*t now.”

Her comment has sparked outrage with many residents calling out her lack of humanity.

Conservative Group leader Coun. Jamie McGowan who represents Hapton with Park has branded her comment “vile” and is calling for her to step down from her role in the council with immediate effect.

“I think this what Cllr Fiona Wild forgets is that two small children have woken up without their daddy this morning. Because of nothing more than his political beliefs.

“It’s such a disgusting thing to say which shows a nasty side I didn’t know she had. She needs to reflect on her vile comment and resign from the council.”

A complaint has already been lodged with Burnley Borough Council, which will have to decide whether Coun. Wild has breached the code of conduct.

Coun. Wild, who describes herself as a trade union activist, recently quit the Labour party over her opposition to leader Sir Keir Starmer.

The Burnley Express has contacted Coun. Wild for comment.