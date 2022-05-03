Home Secretary Priti Patel to visit Burnley over anti-social behaviour issue

With reports of anti-social behaviour rising across the borough, Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham used time in the House of Commons to raise the issue directly with the Home Secretary.

Speaking in Home Office Questions, Mr Higginbotham asked the Home Secretary Priti Patel what more could be done to tackle the issue and invited her to the borough to speak with local businesses and residents about the impact it is having.

He said: “In recent months we’ve seen an increase in totally unacceptable anti-social behaviour in Burnley and Padiham’s town centres - as well as dirt bikes racing up and down Padiham greenway.

Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham has invited Home Secretary Priti Patel to Burnley

"Could I ask the Home Secretary to meet with me in Padiham to talk with businesses and residents about what more we can do to tackle this issue?”

Responding the Home Secretary said: “I’d be delighted Mr Speaker to visit his constituency to do exactly that and perhaps we could have a conversation about the Safer Streets Fund which will certainly assist on this issue.”

Speaking after the debate, Mr Higginbotham said: “The behaviour that has been reported to me is totally unacceptable, causing a nuisance and at the end of the day - criminal.

“I want to see a tough approach to policing it in order to stamp it out and I know from speaking with Andrew Snowden, the Police and Crime Commissioner that he agrees.