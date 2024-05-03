Here is the full list of results from this year's Burnley Borough Council elections
Bank Hall
Lubna Khan - Independent – 737 votes;
Susan Margaret Nutter - The Conservative Party – 147;
Hannah Rachel Till - Labour Party – 456.
Briercliffe
Pete Coles - Labour Party – 468;
Julie Ann Hurt - The Green Party – 61;
Margaret Ann Lishman - Liberal Democrat – 497;
Richard Michael Piers Sagar – The Conservative Party – 182.
Brunshaw
Claire Elizabeth Ingham - The Conservative Party – 209;
Mubashar Lone - Independent – 30;
Andrew Robert Newhouse - The Green Party – 268;
Shaun Sproule - Labour Party – 520.
Cliviger with Worsthorne
Scott Cunliffe – The Green Party – 575;
Ivor Christopher Emo - The Conservative Party – 955;
Gorgyanna Kenzington - Liberal Democrat – 55;
Carol Lukey - Labour Party – 161.
Coalclough with Deerplay
Anna Maria Hewitt – The Green Party – 75;
Jacqueline Inckle - Liberal Democrat – 450;
Jeff Slee – Labour Party – 380;
Tom Watson – The Conservative Party – 210.
Daneshouse with Stoneyholme
Saeed Akhtar Chaudhary - Independent – 1,143;
James Harrison - Labour Party – 227;
Ikram Rafiq - Liberal Democrat – 375;
Mohammed Abu Saleh – The Conservative Party – 340.
Gannow
Lewis Bridges – The Green Party – 71;
Gemma Haigh - Labour and Co-operative Party – 590;
Kathryn Haworth - Liberal Democrat – 47;
Khalil Pascall – Independent – 17;
Rhys Williams - The Conservative Party – 269.
Gawthorpe
Barbara Dole – Labour Party – 658;
Karen Ingham - The Conservative Party – 424.
Hapton with Park
Elaine Cotterell – Labour Party – 180;
Sarah Hall - The Green Party – 108;
Alan Hosker - The Conservative Party – 765.
Lanehead
Asif Raja - Independent – 712;
Abdul Shahid – The Conservative Party – 261;
Andy Waddington – Labour Party – 715.
Queensgate
Aurangzeb Ali – Independent – 1,184;
Keith Till – Labour Party – 343;
Bailey Webster - The Conservative Party – 184.
Rosegrove with Lowerhouse
Chris Bridges – The Green Party – 91;
Ashley Stephen Brown - Labour Party – 295;
Bea Foster - Independent – 283;
Abbey Hartley - The Conservative Party – 286.
Rosehill with Burnley Wood
Simon John Bonney - The Conservative Party – 195;
Fi Hornby – The Green Party – 92;
Bill Horrocks - Labour Party – 467;
Russell Neal - Liberal Democrat – 380.
Trinity
Dale Joseph Ferrier – The Conservative Party – 85;
Martyn Hurt - Green Party – 396;
Tony Martin - Labour and Co-operative Party – 280.
Whittlefield with Ightenhill
Mitchell James Cryer - Independent – 47;
Duncan Reed - The Green Party – 244;
David Roper - Independent – 139;
Liam Walsh - Labour Party – 305;
Don Whitaker - The Conservative Party – 647.
